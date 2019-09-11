COMMENT:

Fonterra is facing a crisis more dangerous to its future health than the red ink on its balance sheet - and its failure to today deliver its 2019 financial results as scheduled underlines the peril.

Without milk the big farmer-owned co-operative is toast.

Without shareholder-supplier confidence, the milk tap could be shut off.

With loss of milk supply, Fonterra's processing factories become half full, and the stranded asset problem prophesied by the company's critics becomes a reality.

Eroding shareholder confidence in Fonterra is a clear and present danger, say sector leaders more worried about the ramifications of this than

