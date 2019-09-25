Napier Port has added a new tug boat to its fleet, with the Kaweka about to start its long journey to join tugs Te Mata and Ahuriri.

The Kaweka was named after engagement with local marae, hapū and iwi, and is inspired by the mountain range which surrounds Hawke's Bay.

It will soon set sail from Dutch company Damen Shipyards in Song Cam, Vietnam.

It is due to arrive in early to mid November.

Napier Port getting ready to fund a new wharf, which will allow it to host more, and larger, ships.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said having three tugs will be a major boost to customer service.

"This is an important step toward building the resilience and agility of our infrastructure," Dawson said.

"A strong port is important to our region's economic prosperity as a gateway to and from global markets.

"Over the last two years cargo volumes have increased and we need to grow our capacity to support future growth."

Napier Port capability and cruise manager Bruce Lochhead and a team from Napier Port recently returned from Vietnam, after carrying out final checks.

"The Kaweka performed very well and she looks great," Lochhead said.

"Our Marine team are excited to take delivery of the third tug in a couple of month," Lochhead said.

"This boost to our fleet will improve our ability to service vessels, including larger vessels, reduce congestion and delays, improve berth availability and maintain full marine services if one of our other two tugs was out of service."

The 24m-long Kaweka has 72 tonnes of bollard pull.

The Azimuth Tractor Drive style tug will join the current Voith-type tugs.

Tractor tugs work well at Napier Port due to their ability to operate effectively in a swell, to tow indirectly, and their manoeuvrability.

The last is particularly important due to the tight berthing at Napier Port.