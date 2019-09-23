Swedish fashion retailer H&M plans to open a quarter-hectare store at Westfield Newmarket just before Christmas, taking space in the $790 million Auckland development where 40 of 230 new shops are now trading.

"H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international fashion retailer known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, has announced a fourth store for Auckland to open in Westfield Newmarket on 12 December," a statement out today said.

H&M already trades from Kiwi Property's Sylvia Park, Precinct Properties' Commercial Bay at the foot of Queen St in the CBD and Botany Town Centre.

But it has seven stores throughout New Zealand, also operating from The Crossing in Christchurch, Queensgate in Wellington, Tauranga Crossing and Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton.

The Newmarket store is the eighth H&M here.

"Set across two levels and approximately 2300 square metres, the expansive store will showcase apparel and accessories for men, women, youth, kids and baby, as well as the popular H&M HOME concept," today's statement said.

The retailer was founded in Sweden in 1947 and has 4900 stores in 72 countries and net sales of SEK210b.

It employs more than 177,000, H&M said.

The business is now recruiting staff for Newmarket, with roles of store manager, department managers, visual merchandisers and sales advisors.

In July, Auckland H&M staff refused to serve customers or hang or fold disregarded clothes as part of ongoing partial strikes. About 95 people staged a three-day partial strike action following the retailer's resistance to paying its New Zealand staff the Living Wage of $21.15/hour.

H&M sales staff in this country earn $18.70 an hour, the Herald reported in July.