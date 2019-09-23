With the demise of the CGT, business leaders expect little movement on tax reform, writes Fran O'Sullivan.

Chief executives believe the Coalition has lost its appetite for substantive tax reform other than tinkering with rates and thresholds.

Some 77 per cent felt the opportunity had gone in the wake of the jettisoned Tax Working Group report on Capital Gains Taxes.

"They have taken it off the table," said Chris Quin, CEO of Foodstuffs.

There was scepticism from an auto firm boss who believed that though there was an opportunity for reform, he doubted that "Jacinda could manage her team [including

