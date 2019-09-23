The actions of the CEO and subsequent silence and obfuscation by the board are extremely disconcerting says Simplicity's Sam Stubbs.

An independent inquiry is justified to address the culture and conduct issues exposed by the Hisco affair say one-third of respondents to the Herald's 2019 CEOs survey.

The "Hisco affair" rocked the market when ANZ NZ chair Sir John Key announced the chief executive of New Zealand's largest, most profitable bank had departed after a probe found he had charged the personal use of "chauffeured cars" to the bank.

The bank had earlier been censured for incorrectly attesting to risk

