Climate Change Minister James Shaw was rated at 3.05/5 by chief executives in the Herald survey — the highest score among Green ministers outside of Cabinet and marginally ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her own ministerial performance.

Asked if Shaw had been an effective leader of carbon emissions reduction policies, 50 per cent of survey respondents said Yes; 30 per cent said No, and 20 per cent were unsure.

"James Shaw has certainly got the subject of carbon emission reduction firmly on the table and has gained business and community backing," says Beca's Greg Lowe.

"This will encourage

Influencing power