Unison Engineering Scholarship offers bright future

Electricity distributor Unison Networks have announced they will be offering an Engineering Scholarship to the value of $10,000 per year of study to one lucky student. The scholarship is open to New Zealand students who are intending to, or currently studying a Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in either Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering. In addition to the financial contribution, Unison offers the student vacation work and may offer the student permanent employment. Unison General Manager, Networks and Operations, Jaun Park said the aim of the Scholarship programme is to attract and develop the next generation of engineers to support Unison's vision of leading a sustainable energy future. "Our ability to deliver a sustainable network for future generations relies on attracting and retaining talented employees with a passion for innovation," Park said. Applications for the Unison Engineering Scholarship close Friday, November 1, 2019. Potential applicants are advised to register via the website providing their CV and a either a 500 word essay, or short video, detailing why they should be offered the scholarship: www.unison.co.nz/scholarship

Cherry Grove provide transition to school evening

Cherry Grove Childcare have opened a new childcare space, adjoining their existing site, specifically focused on assisting children to become emotionally and socially school ready. Cherry Grove is part of the Ministry of Education Havelock North Communities of Learning, whereby there is a collaborative approach between education providers for the benefit of the education of the children. In support of this they have coordinated an evening for parents with preschool children looking at starting any of the local schools in the next 2 -3 years. "We are excited to arrange this community event where we have all the public Havelock primary schools in one room to collectively assist parents in navigating the road to starting school," Cherry Grove owner Emma Dawson said. Te Mata School, Lucknow School, Havelock North Primary and our local support teams from B4SC (Before Schools Check) DHB, and Learning Support Ministry of Education NZ will all be there to share information and answer any queries. The event is on September 25 from 7pm-8.30pm at Cherry Grove Childcare, 101 Napier Rd, Havelock North.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Hawke's Bay study tour

Hawke's Bay businesses, iwi representatives, and community leaders will have an opportunity to meet with representatives of 28 countries during an outreach programme to the region later this month. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is leading a study tour to Hawke's Bay from Wednesday, September 25 to Friday 27, in which Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 28 countries will get the chance to see businesses, iwi and community leaders from the region. The focus of the tour is on showcasing NZ's innovation, agriculture, tourism, aquiculture and local perspectives. Some of the local businesses being visited on the study tour are Arataki Honey, Fingermark, Apollo Foods, The Apple Press, Furnware, Bostocks and Clifton Station. It's an opportunity for local government to develop and strengthen international relationships too.

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a couple of one day courses coming up on the 14-15 October around how to best work and develop a safe workplace for you and others. The first on Monday 14 from 1pm to 4.30pm looks at bullying in the workplace. This course focuses on helping you develop an open and supportive culture that will have an empowering and positive effect on every member of your team. The next on Tuesday 15 from 9am to 4pm looks at improving project management skills. This course provides you with an introduction to project management that will show you how to lower costs, give your business a competitive advantage, and improve customer and stakeholder satisfaction. Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website.