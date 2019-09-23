EDITORIAL

Spark, not surprisingly, was downplaying the technical hitches which affected some subscribers who paid to watch the opening All Blacks match in the Rugby World Cup.

The telco's live and on demand streaming service Spark Sport was forced to air the second half of the match with South Africa on free-to-view TV after many customers struck pixellating, blurring, buffering or complete loss of signal.

The reactions on social media were swift and damning. The telco itself, while pointing out streams peaked at 132,000 during the match, confirmed 10,000 requests for help on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The company's stock price dropped 8

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.