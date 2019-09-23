COMMENT

Last Tuesday, the Government announced significant changes to work visas in New Zealand.

The changes to the work visa system are the most significant in over a decade. By 2021, 6 different types of work visas will be replaced with one employer-assisted work visa.

Under the changes, accreditation status will be mandatory by 2021 for all employers who are seeking to hire workers from overseas. But the systems and processes for application (and the cost) have not been created.

The announcement demonstrates that the "consultation" conducted at the beginning of the year was in fact just "show and tell"

