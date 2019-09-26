I'm sitting in a small side room at the Hong Kong Belt and Road Summit, watching a procession of countries pitch for Chinese money.

Indonesia, Poland, Austria, France, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Myanmar: one after another, deputy ministers and state-owned enterprise bosses put forward the business case for Chinese investment in their roads, airports, railways and ports.

What's striking is the mix of rich and poor countries all making the case to be included in the US$1 trillion investment scheme which follows China's historic trade routes across Asia to Europe, via the Old Silk Road, and down through southeast Asia.

