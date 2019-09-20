Elisabeth Findlay's attention to detail hasn't dulled after four decades in the fashion industry. As the Weekend Herald cameraman starts to set up, the 71-year-old can't help herself, tinkering with the layout of the Parnell store floor to ensure an aesthetic that meets her high standards. Age may have taken the colour from her hair and added a few wrinkles but it's yet to squeeze out the feisty designer spirit that's underpinned the business since the first store opened in 1979.

But even the most driven individuals have to stop someday and Elisabeth and her husband, Neville, 74, have confirmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Grungy beginnings

Zambesi timeline