Safety and inclusion is the message a group of entrepreneurial Hawke's Bay high school students want to get across in their newly developed card game called Go Ika.

Go Ika, Go Fish in te reo, was developed by Hastings Christian School Year 13 students Anna van den Hout, William Clark and Sarah Nieuwland who wanted to develop some that would benefit the community with their company Kids 4 Humanity.

"We took part in the Young Enterprise Scheme last year when we developed our Lightning Lock, which was a car trailer lock, and this year we wanted to do it again

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.