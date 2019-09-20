

Safety and inclusion is the message a group of entrepreneurial Hawke's Bay high school students want to get across in their newly developed card game called Go Ika.

Go Ika, Go Fish in te reo, was developed by Hastings Christian School Year 13 students Anna van den Hout, William Clark and Sarah Nieuwland who wanted to develop some that would benefit the community with their company Kids 4 Humanity.

"We took part in the Young Enterprise Scheme last year when we developed our Lightning Lock, which was a car trailer lock, and this year we wanted to do it again but with something else because we couldn't really further expand on the lock itself," CEO of the company van den Hout said.

"We wanted to develop something that would help the community again but take a different angle and that's when we found ourselves looking at what can we do for kids," Clark said.

They then narrowed it down to creating a game for kids to use and after looking at the various ones already on the market they found some glaring similarities.

"Most of the games we researched were based around education but more the academic side of things instead of safety and environmental lessons we wanted to put through," van den Hout said.

They currently sell the game on their website, local markets and Wardini Books in Havelock North and are currently working on including it in EdSports @ The School Shop online catalogue.

The game is all New Zealand made with bagging coming from eco-friendly online store Green Elephant and the cards printed at Mammoth printing company in Onekawa, which makes production of the bags $13, with the retail price $25.

"All the things are New Zealand made which is something we wanted to do and support our country's economy," Clark said.

Although they wanted to create a game that had an educational safety side they wanted to make it all diverse and multicultural so all children playing the game can be involved.

"We wanted to make it so that when kids played the game and looked at the cards thinking they that kid sort of looks like me instead of having the same race appear on the cards," Clark said.

"Also we made the names to coincide with the different cultures on the card so all kids can feel they can relate with what they see."

Although they only launched the game three weeks ago they already have big plans to expand the range and increase their output of the game so all kids can enjoy it says van den Hout.

"At the moment we only have limited resources so we can only look at Hawke's Bay at this time but that is something we want to do and build the brand and popularity of it in the region and then by next year be ready to take the step to other parts of the country."

How to Play

Go Ika is a card game designed for students, by students. Played the same as Go Fish with a fun twist, the game includes lessons such as safety in natural disasters, how to care for others, safety around strangers and on the internet, and many more.

The game can be played with anywhere from 2-6 players. Each player is dealt five cards (if only two players are playing, deal seven cards each). The remaining cards should be placed face down creating a draw pile.

Each turn consists of three main steps:

1) Asking your opponent for a card

Pick a card number from the ones you hold in your hand. Then, choose another player and ask if they have the given card number. For example: "Do you have any Li's?"

If that person has one or more of the called card, they are given to you and become part of your hand. Anytime you get cards from another player, you may repeat this process.

It is not necessary to ask the same player – each time you receive cards, you may choose any of the denomination of cards you hold in your hand and pick any player to ask for matches.

2) Go Ika

If your opponent does not have the card number you asked for, they will say "Go Ika". At this point, you draw a card from the draw pile.

3) Creating sets of four

As soon as you have a set of four cards of the same number in your hand (one of each suit), you immediately place these cards face up on the table.

Winning the Game

The game ends when one person lays all their cards on the table, or the draw pile is empty, whichever comes first. The person with the most sets of four wins the game.