COMMENT:

A sense of intense frustration arose yesterday as I read about David McLean's apparent surprise to discover that massive gender inequities characterise his organisation's remuneration structures.

I, for one, was not startled by the news that there is a 30 per cent gender pay gap at the bank, or indeed any bank or financial institution.

Let's get crazy honest for a moment and postulate that it exists to a greater or lesser degree in a significant proportion of all firms, companies and organisations in the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Companies should be forced to report on gender pay gap -

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.