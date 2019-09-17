Comment

Turakina is one of those places which you tend to pass through on the way to somewhere. And that's not me throwing shade towards the small rural enclave, it's just how I have grown to know it over the years. But the Turakina/Whangaehu area has a lot going for it in terms of its farming community which is part of the backbone of our region and country. It is a beautiful part of the world where you have hard working people striving to better themselves and their farm businesses in what is a tough and increasingly volatile market.

