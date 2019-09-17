COMMENT by Nigel Brunel

The New Zealand Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) is our primary mechanism for dealing with climate change. But, as it sits right now – it's neither fit for purpose to meet our commitments under the Paris Agreement to combat climate change nor will it allow New Zealand to meet the net zero carbon target of 2050.

If climate change is humanity's ultimate battle - we're currently packing a plastic fork for a gun fight.

New Zealand has the second oldest federal ETS in the world. It has cross-party support in Parliament.

