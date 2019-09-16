Long before binge-watching, the streaming wars and "Netflix and chill," there were two guys barrelling down Highway 17 — the California roadway that connects Santa Cruz to Silicon Valley — trying to come up with the next big thing.

One was Marc Randolph, an entrepreneur and marketing specialist who had co-founded a startup, Integrity QA. The other was Reed Hastings, then the head of the software company Pure Atria.

It was 1997. Randolph, whose startup had been acquired by Pure Atria, did most of the pitching. Customised dog food, customised baseball bats, customised shampoo — all sold over the internet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.