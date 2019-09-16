

A controversial export of 4700 live cattle from Napier to China has been accepted 'in principle' by MPI.

Director Animal Health and Welfare, Chris Rodwell said the decision had been made following "a thorough inspection by MPI vets."

"Loading is being overseen by MPI vets and, once completed, further checks will be conducted to ensure all animal welfare requirements are met."

"The ship will not leave port until MPI is fully satisfied that all of these requirements have been met."

"A vet will be on board for the journey to ensure animal welfare requirements are met during the voyage and the strengthened requirements put in place this year will ensure we receive a 30 day post-arrival report in addition to a voyage report."

Final certification cannot take place until MPI vets have undertaken a thorough investigation of the vessel.

The ship, the Yangtze Fortune, was turned away from Australia, and is currently part of an investigation in Australia over a possible bio-security breach.

MPI told Hawke's Bay Today last week the bio-security breach was not specifically to do with the ship, but relates to livestock tagging.

"We are continuing to work closely with our Australian colleagues, who have also confirmed that this vessel has a current Australian Certificate for the Carriage of Livestock," Rodwell said on Wednesday.

"We do not take chances with our biosecurity, which is vital to protect our primary sector and our economy. "

