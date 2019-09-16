Shoe workshop to come to Hastings

Shoe School teacher Lou Clifton will be travelling with suitcases filled with rainbow coloured leather to teach her popular 1-day sneaker workshops in October. Shoe School launched in 2015 in Dunedin, relocating to Wellington in 2017 with Clifton learning and mastering her trade in Australia and Japan. The course is suitable for absolute beginners and doesn't require any specialised equipment. The workshops will be held at Panoply Studio in Hastings from October 11-13, 10-5pm daily costing $350, materials included.

Miss Daisy celebrates 10 years

Havelock North based, Driving Miss Daisy, the companion driving service, is celebrating its 10-year milestone this year. As the business enters its second decade, it has proven itself through positive endorsement from users, organisations such as ACC, Age Concern, Alzheimers New Zealand and other elderly and disability organisations, that it is a valued service that empowers people to live independently with trusted support. The operation is used all over the country and has also expanded into the United Kingdom, Australia and Europe.

Tickets for I&E 2019 for sale

Tickets for this year's I&E 2019 event have gone on sale. The speaking engagement looks at celebrating the best innovation and entrepreneurship in Hawke's Bay. Speakers include those from Sonya Crosby, BNZ's head of innovation, and Ross Pearce, programme manager design at Callaghan Innovation. The event is set to take place at the Napier Conference Centre on November 8, with tickets costing between $200-$300.

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a couple of one day courses coming up on October 8-9 around how to conduct yourself in the workplace. The first on Tuesday 8 from 9am – 4pm looks at time management and how to better manage your time and improve your productivity. The next on Wednesday 9 from 9am – 4pm looks at confident communication and how to be clear, open, honest, respectful and sensitive when interacting with others. Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website.