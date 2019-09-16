Shoe workshop to come to Hastings

Shoe School teacher Lou Clifton will be travelling with suitcases filled with rainbow coloured leather to teach her popular 1-day sneaker workshops in October. Shoe School launched in 2015 in Dunedin, relocating to Wellington in 2017 with Clifton learning and mastering her trade in Australia and Japan. The course is suitable for absolute beginners and doesn't require any specialised equipment. The workshops will be held at Panoply Studio in Hastings from October 11-13, 10-5pm daily costing $350, materials included.

Miss Daisy celebrates 10 years

Havelock North based, Driving Miss Daisy, the companion driving service,

