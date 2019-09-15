The first public hearing of the Royal Commission into abuse in state care and faith-based institutions is set to start 29 October. The draft Terms of Reference was given a lot of flak for being drafted by Crown Law - the very institution that will be subject to investigation.

Crown Law drafted the initial terms but any chance of a conflict of interest was eradicated and mitigated by the rigorous consultation and submission process, an Abuse In Care Inquiry spokesperson said.

The process included input from over 400 survivors, interested parties, and the New Zealand public, and the terms were

