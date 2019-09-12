COMMENT:

The day Jacinda Ardern became Labour leader, I told NewstalkZB I thought she was a flake who would fail.

I wasn't meaning to be nasty. I said her colleagues knew her better and judged she was the right person to fill the shoes of Michael Joseph Savage, Peter Fraser, David Lange and Helen Clark.

The following three months forced me to reevaluate my initial assessment. But events since have reconfirmed it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Were Ardern a head of state like a ceremonial president or queen, she would be in her element. As Simon Wilson puts it, Ardern personifies "who we are

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.