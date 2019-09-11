COMMENT:

China trade guru Dr Jianping Zhang warns extreme tariffs levied by the United States could cause an "artificial economic earthquake in the global market".

"If you look at the IMF prediction that maybe we are facing this possible economic recession – that is the so-called Trump recession – that could be a terrible economic recession or slowdown. So, basically, we hope that all of those Apec members can work together on global supply chains, and regional cooperation in order to prevent the path of a recession.

"Of course with China and the US we hope we may go back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.