The top three takeaways from Apple's overnight event.

1. No 5G

Apple's new handset comes in three variants - the iPhone 11 (from $1349), iPhone Pro (from $1949) and iPhone Pro Max ($2149), with some tasty camera upgrade. But none support 5G or faster fifth-generation mobile networks.

Right now, that's no big deal, because none of our telcos support 5G.

But Vodafone NZ is due to upgrade 100 cellsites around Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to 5G in December as it begins its upgrade, while Spark says it will offer its first 5G service from July 1 next year (2degrees has yet to set a date).

And roamers to Australia, the US and parts of Europe will find 5G upgrades already underway.

We know Tim Cook is keeping sharp eye on 5G. In July, Apple paid US$1 billiion for Intel's 5G modem business. - a move seen as a precursor to adding 5G capability to the iPhone. But now, it will be next year's model.

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during his company's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, with the new three-camera iPhone 11 Pro looming behind him. Photo / Getty

Apple has followed a pattern of doing a major iPhone overhaul every second year, and a spruce-up inbetween (2019 is a spruce-up year) so 5G will give the company a substantial hook for 2020.

In the meantime, Samsung and Huawei, who already have 5G-capable models on the market, will be looking to make hay.

2. No e-sim version of the Series 5 Apple Watch for NZ

Americans got two versions of the new Series 5 Apple Watch: GPS and GPS+Cellular - which gives you freedom from the need to pair with or piggyback on an iPhone.

But Apple confirms the GPS+Cellular version won't be available here.

The reason: it needs support for e-SIM technology (or a virtual SIM card), something Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees are still wrapping their heads around.

Spark is the furthest down the track. In April, it announced eSIM support for several models of iPhone, plus the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch.

What's the the holdup with Apple Watch?

"Spark has launched eSIM technology in New Zealand, however the Apple Series 5 Watch GPS+Cellular requires further IT infrastructure to be built in addition to eSIM," Spark spokeswoman Cassie Arauzo says.



"One of these functionalities required is 'one number' - a network functionality that will allow you to have your primary mobile number linked to both your primary device as well as a cellular watch. This means that you can make and receive calls and texts from either your phone or your watch without having to be in range of one another.

The new Series 5 Apple Watch.

"Spark is currently working on this and hope to have it ready within the next six months."

Earlier, new Vodafone NZ boss Jason Paris said eSIM support is on his to-do list. This morning, the word was, "Our team is working on a release as soon as possible, but we are unable to confirm a date just yet."

3. Globalised entertainment

We're seeing a new trend whereby big content creators like HBO and Disney are using apps to reach their audiences directly, cutting out middlemen old (Sky) and new (Netflix).

Today's Apple TV+ announcement has reinforces this trend.

Apple has put around $6b into creating a sting of original TV series (if we can still say "TV") which will be available for streaming for $8.99 per month from November.

"The Morning Show" stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell. Photo / Getty

Local contenders aren't trying to fight the globalisation of entertainment.

Sky and Spark are, quite sensibly, putting most of their energy into sport.

And TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick says a key component of the broadcaster's three-year turnaround plan is a 26 per cent increase in spending on local content.