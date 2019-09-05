Experienced motoring journalist Dean Evans has been appointed editor at Driven - New Zealand Media and Entertainment's magazine dedicated to motoring enthusiasts and car buyers and sellers.

Evans has extensive experience in the world of automotive journalism having recently held the editor roles at LCV Magazine, and Truckbody & Trailer Magazine, and preceding that, as the longest-serving editor of Fast Fours & Rotaries Magazine.

He was deputy editor at Motor Magazine during its peak readership, and senior road test editor on Wheels, before launching his own lifestyle automotive title, Tarmac magazine, which he ran for five years.

"This experience gives Dean a complete understanding of all the principles required to deliver a successful publication, says Greg Cassidy, general manager of NZME Driven.



"There isn't much Dean hasn't done in the automotive marketing world, having worked for Hankook Tyre Australia and Lotus Cars Australia in Marketing, PR and Communications roles.

Advertisement

"What's more, he's a certified racetrack instructor, professional TV stunt driver and motorsport champion having won three national titles in Australia," said Cassidy.

Evans says he's looking forward to working in a media organisation with the reach NZME delivers across its print, digital and broadcast channels.

"Car buyers are better informed now than ever – even before they step into a showroom. The Driven team understands the importance of delivering reliable, professional advice to help form opinions and guide purchasers through the process."

Evans starts as editor on September 30.