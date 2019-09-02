"I don't think there's a negative sentiment in the business community but there is a sense of apprehension," says MYOB chief executive Tim Reed, who steps down this month.

Reed, has led the Australasian accounting software firm through 12 years of dramatic economic and technological change.

He says business worries about uncertainty are understandable.

"But you don't want that apprehension to become self-fulfilling. And I am nervous about that."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite the trade war and slowing global growth, both the Australian and New Zealand economies are fundamentally sound, he says.

Both have experienced a "long period of economic growth. Both have

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.