Teenagers aged under 16 will not be able to buy energy drinks on their own at Countdown stores nationwide any longer.

The new age-restriction was imposed today after the supermarket announced its plans in late July.

Now, younger customers will be asked to provide their ID when purchasing energy drinks.

"I think reducing the access to energy drinks is a step in the right direction to helping Kiwi kids have better health outcomes," Dr Lance O'Sullivan said.

The move would be beneficial as children weren't aware of the short- or long-term consequences of consuming drinks with high amounts of sugar, he said.

Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, said support from the public on the move was far-reaching.

"We have had incredible feedback from parents, teachers, health workers and our customers about our decision," she said.

"We made our decision after engaging with health and education leaders, but also in talking with our team, many of whom are parents themselves.

"Across the board, we found communities of people who are seeking help to address New Zealand's high child obesity rates."

More to come.