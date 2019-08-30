Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray. In today's edition:

• Metlifecare investors miffed
• AMP hits new lows
• Sanford share sale

Vista executive tops up holding after share price tumbles

As the Vista Group share price tanked on Wednesday following a revenue growth downgrade, one key executive was buying.

Movio chief executive William Palmer topped up his holding in the cinema and movies software company – purchasing 125,000 shares at about $3.90 each, according to a shareholder disclosure notice posted on the NZX.

the stock had started

