Silicon Valley-based Palo Alto Networks, which sells security products designed to keep malicious software out of corporate networks, is making its presence felt in New Zealand after appointing former Prime Minister Sir John Key to its board.

The company has just doubled its local staff, and appointed its first country manager for New Zealand: Misti Landtroop.

Key, whose portfolio of directorships also include Air New Zealand and ANZ on both sides of the Tasman, was appointed to the Palo Alto board along with Lorraine Twohill, chief marketing officer at Google LLC.

In its 2018 report, Palo Alto Networks' lists stock

