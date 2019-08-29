Hospitality company Nourish Group has spent $2 million on the revamp of its Britomart bar, and is eyeing further investment for other restaurants and bars.

The old Northern Steamship Co, housed in a historic building in downtown Auckland, has been extensively refurbished and will re-open tomorrow, under a new name, The Brit.

The concept - a gastro-pub-inspired "social hall" - was thought up by Richard Sigley, director and founder of Nourish Group, who said the majority of investment had been spent on the interior fitout of the bar.

Nourish owns and operates seven hospitality businesses in the downtown Auckland waterfront

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.