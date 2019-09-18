Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the newest episode of our OneRoof-partnered series, on how the land title could be the most important thing you're ignoring. Hosted by Frances Cook.

People often say: you don't buy a house, you buy land.

It's true, and not just in terms of the all-important location that that saying tends to make people think of.

The title of the land under your feet is a crucial issue that some buyers can get wrong, only to have it cost them dearly later.

