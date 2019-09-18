Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the newest episode of our OneRoof-partnered series, on how the land title could be the most important thing you're ignoring. Hosted by Frances Cook.

People often say: you don't buy a house, you buy land.

It's true, and not just in terms of the all-important location that that saying tends to make people think of.

The title of the land under your feet is a crucial issue that some buyers can get wrong, only to have it cost them dearly later.

You might have heard us talk on this podcast before about cross lease, freehold and leasehold.

Well now's the time to really dive into that subject, because as with everything, you can actually do any of them successfully, or unsuccessfully.

You just need to know the lay of the land first.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast, I talked to Joanna Pidgeon from Pidgeon law.

We discussed which types of land titles you're likely to come across, what types of problems they can cause, and how to do the homework that gets you success.

