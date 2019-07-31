Low interest rates mean people are looking elsewhere to get a return on their money. Photo / file

Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to master interest rates to better look after your money. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Interest rates are one of those sneaky things that sound boring, but actually impact every single decision you make with your money.

They can make it harder or easier for you to buy a house, better or worse for you to save your money, harder or easier for you to get out of debt, and also push you towards different types of investments.

They change everything with money, and so it's a little concerning that interest rates are acting so oddly right now.

They're at historic lows, and word on the street is that they could even go lower.