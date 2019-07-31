Now before you start stuffing your money under the mattress, as always, the big thing is preparation.
There are good things about this, for sure, but because this is such an unusual situation, there are lots of fish hooks that can catch you out if you're not prepared ahead of time.
For the latest episode of the Cooking the Books podcast I talked to David Boyle from Mint Asset Management.
We discussed how the current low interest rates impact your term deposit and your mortgage, and what people need to know before trying out an investment that could earn more.
For the episode, watch the video.
If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.
You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts app, iHeartRadio, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.