Disney has announced huge expansions to its parks and resorts around the world.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek revealed at the D23 Expo that the presence of Superheroes at Disney Parks will grow as of 2020.

"It was Walt's vision for our theme parks to be places where Disney stories come to life in amazing ways," Chapek said.

Disney plans to turn many of its most loved films and TV shows into attractions.

Experiences will be inspired by Star Wars, Avengers, Moana and more.

Disney will also be launching a new cruise ship as well as new hotels in both the US and Paris.

Disneyland Paris will have a new Spider Man ride. Photo / Disney

A new Marvels Avengers superhero "campus" is being added to Disneyland Paris. It will also have a new Spider-Man ride with the intention to give guests a feel of what it is like to have superpowers.

The campus will also have a restaurant where guests will be able to grow or shrink their food using innovations from Pym Technologies.

There will be a new hotel with themed rooms. Photo / Disney

The Paris park will have an exclusive hotel - The Art of Marvel which will open next July. There will be over 300 pieces of Marvel artwork on display, as well as themed rooms.

Epcot will become four new neighborhoods. Photo / Disney

Disneyland Paris is also getting its own Epcot, that will have four neighbourhoods including World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery.

World Showcase will be the home to a new Mary Poppins attraction as well as a Ratatouille adventure where guests will "shrink" to the size of Chef Remy to race through Gusteau's restaurant.

World Celebration will focus around Spaceship Earth which will feature new storylines.

World Nature is everything Moana where you can play with "magical, living water".

The journey of Water, Inspired by "Moana." Photo / Disney

World Discovery will allow guests to learn about the galaxy on a coaster rider as well as learning about science, technology and intergalactic adventures.

The Avengers campus will also feature at the Disneyland California park with many similar attractions. Guests will get to "fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond," says Disney.

Shanghai Disneyland is getting a new Zootopia attraction.

The Zootopia attraction will be created in Disneyland Shanghai. Photo / Disney

Hong Kong Disneyland will also see impressive expansions with a new Castle of Magical Dreams, a huge Frozen area and multiple new coasters.

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting a Magical Castle. Photo / Disney

Disney expansions are not just happening to the parks, the Disney cruise line is getting three new ships with the first to be the Disney Wish featuring Rapunzel on the stern.

Disney Wish will set sail in 2022. Photo / Disney

Disney has also just launched a Star Wars attraction in Florida where guests can immerse in a Star Wars experience when they check-in for at least two nights.