If you bought your home six years ago and have just sold it, chances are you made a significant profit. Hundreds of Tauranga people made big gains after selling their homes above the purchase price in the second quarter of 2019. Property reporter Zoe Hunter unlocks CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report data to find which home topped the list for the city's biggest sale. Property experts also take a look at the data and explain what the market was like in the June quarter and whether property owners should expect big gains in the future.
A $5.6 million gainfrom a single sale of a Mount Maunganui home has topped the list for the city's biggest sales in the last quarter.
The five-bedroom home on 983sq m of land was initially bought for $355,000 in November 1988.
The Marine Parade property sold for a whopping $6m in May this year, recording the most significant individual profit on CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report.
CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said Tauranga was still a solid market.
"With average property values up by about 5 per cent over the past year (on top of the increases made over several previous years), it is no surprise that resellers are making strong profits," he said.
Davidson said the city's median profit of $243,000 continued a strong three-year run in property gains, which reflected rising house prices on the back of a growing population.
General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said Tauranga home values had increased in the last six years, which is why people saw big gains. But he expected there would be no short-term gains in the next six years.
Owen Vaughan, editor of property website OneRoof, said slowing Tauranga house prices meant more people would now suffer some pain when selling.
"Many of those properties bought in the peak of the property boom for Tauranga are going to see the amount of profit they are making is just going to dwindle," he said.