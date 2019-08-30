First the good news. New Zealand's export economy hasn't yet taken a direct hit from the trade war.

The bad news?

That means the hit is still to come.

The escalation of the United States-China trade war in the past week has sent shock waves through the global economy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Markets slumped and confidence in the international growth outlook continues to slide.

But assessing the real impact on New Zealand right now, as opposed to the risk, is a constant balancing act for local economists.

READ MORE:
Why the trade war doesn't have to mean recession yet

ANZ agricultural economist Susan

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.