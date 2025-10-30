Global German-headquartered business DHL has 41 robots working inside its new temperature-controlled $90 million medicine and healthcare products distribution centre at Auckland Airport’s The Landing business park in Māngere.
Javier Bilbao, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific, said the robots are in the 14,100sq m warehouse at 15 TeKapua Dr.
Two different types are at work:
Geek+ RS-11 RoboShuttle;
Geek+ P40 goods-to-persons robots.
The aim is to reduce manual handling risk, perform heavy lifting and take over repetitive or boring work.
The distribution centre where 350 people work stands beside the new 9000sq m headquarters or support office where around 950 people work on the same site at 35 The Landing Dr.
Monk Mackenzie designed the new HQ, explaining how it was “conceived conceptually as an elegant structure that emerges from the surrounding landscape”.
“Constructed earth bunds at both ends of the building rise to meet a concrete roof that arcs across the building’s 100m length.
“This singular gesture emphasises the co-operative grocer’s connections with the land and the movement from garden to table - a movement from the rawness of the landscape to the crafted interior,” those architects said.