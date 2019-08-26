A2 Milk chief executive and managing director Jayne Hrdlicka intends to sell some of her newly-acquired a2 Milk shares to cover her Australian tax obligations but she also wants to build a shareholding in the company.

Dual-listed a2 Milk said earlier today that the last tranche of transitional rights used to entice Hrdlicka away from her previous employer - Qantas - had vested.

"In Australia the tax obligation sets in upon vesting of the shares," Hrdlicka said in a statement to the Herald.

"I will at some point need to sell a portion of my shares to cover the tax

