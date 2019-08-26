On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A2 Milk chief executive and managing director Jayne Hrdlicka intends to sell some of her newly-acquired a2 Milk shares to cover her Australian tax obligations but she also wants to build a shareholding in the company.
Dual-listed a2 Milk said earlier today that the last tranche of transitional rights used to entice Hrdlicka away from her previous employer - Qantas - had vested.
"In Australia the tax obligation sets in upon vesting of the shares," Hrdlicka said in a statement to the Herald.
"I will at some point need to sell a portion of my shares to cover the taxobligation as well as other financial investment obligations," she said.
A2 Milk last week reported a 47 per cent leap in net profit to a record $287.7m for the June year - the first full year under Hrdlicka's control.
The alternative milk and infant formula company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) jumped by 46.1 per cet to $413.6m, driven by a 41.4 per cent lift in turnover to $1.31 billion.