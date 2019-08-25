The slowing property market hit listed retirement specialist Metlifecare's result with net profit after tax falling 68 per cent from $122.6 million last year to $39.2m.

Revenue rose from $114m to $141m but property revaluations hit the bottom line, down 59 per cent from last year's $132.7m rise to $53.9m this year.

Metlifecare, trading around $4.40, has a market capitalisation of $938m.

Glen Sowry, Metlifecare chief executive. Photo / Warren Buckland

Glen Sowry, chief executive, said operating performance for the June 30, 2019 year had improved due to higher sales volumes, strong pricing and continued investment in villages and resident services. Underlying profit before tax rose 4 per cent to $90m.

Advertisement

"The demand for our villages and care has remained strong over the year. We settled 7 per cent more occupation right agreements with 6 per cent higher average prices, outperforming both the market and unit prices assumed in the valuation.

"Our care business has performed very well, with consistently high occupancy and strong

premium revenues driving a significantly higher contribution," Sowry said.

Reported net profit after tax was $39 million, below last year largely due to lower unrealised fair value gains in a slower real estate market. Metlifecare's total assets grew by 7 per cent, a statement said.

READ MORE:

• Can Metlifecare evict west Aucklander?

• Housing downturn hits Metlifecare bottom line, profit down 57%

• Retirement chiefs surprised about Henderson dispute, shows vulnerability of NZ model

• Metlifecare calls in award-winning architect Warren and Mahoney

In June, Metlifecare became the first retirement village operator and the second NZ company to win a house land purchase standing consent from the Overseas Investment Office, meaning it can buy without needing permission each time.

Metlifecare is defined as an overseas entity because more than a quarter of its shares are held by offshore investors.