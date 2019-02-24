Metlifecare's half-year result out this morning has been hit by a 57 per cent bottom-line fall due to the softening housing market although the listed retirement company's underlying profit rose 15 per cent.

For some years, the retirement business with more than $3b of property has enjoyed increases in property valuations, taken into its bottom line and thereby inflating net profit after tax.

But today's result showed a sharp turnaround in that trend and deflated the results significantly, even though the value of total assets grew 11 per cent from $3b a year ago to $3.4b by December.

Glen Sowry, chief executive, said the fair value of the retirement business's investment properties grew by $29.6m in the December 31, 2018 half-year but that had eased compared to the previous year's revaluations due to moderating housing market price growth.

Underlying profit before tax removes the impact of unrealised fair value movement on investment properties, and that grew 15 per cent from $36.2m in the half-year to December 31, 2017 to $41.7m in the half-year to December 31, 2018.

Sowry described the result as "quality" saying that while the housing market had been moderating as the company had expected "our re-sale prices were seven per cent higher than the same period last year and we've been consistently outperforming the markets in which we operate."

Metlifecare has 24 villages and said its development programme was flexible to make sure the company could meet changing market conditions.

Shareholders will get an interim dividend of 3.75cps paid on March 22.