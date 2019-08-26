On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"We want to bring back that luxurious style of the1930s back to the hotel and make it feel that when you enter the building you step back in time," Kodoor said.
"Right now we don't see the site being used to its full potential with the backpackers there but with this refurbished 20 room luxury hotel we hope to make it a hub for the city."
The application proposes to restore the building but keeping it within its original era with minimal exterior alterations to be made, the original lounge area will be restored and the existing windows will be retained.
Most of its internal walls will be removed, all "heritage fabric" such as fireplaces, lead lights and doors will be retained, and the existing stairwell will be restored and a new lift will be installed.
The application states the restoration will work towards boosting the profile of the city.
"Improved use of the site will contribute to the vibrancy of the city and this is likely to have positive flow-on effects in terms of the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of the city."
Designed by EA Williams and built by WM Angus in 1933 after the original hotel was destroyed during the 1931 earthquake, the building is designed in the Spanish Mission style with Art Deco influences and has been used as a backpackers since the early 1990s.
"The council have been very helpful in supporting our plan and they want to make sure the right steps are taken in restoring this building.
An architectural heritage assessment by Ann Galloway Architect Ltd said the proposal would help return the building to its original glory.
"It will retain and enhance the character of the building and enable its continued use as quality hotel accommodation, which is the purpose it was designed for in 1932.
"It is the largest building in the Spanish Mission style in Napier and has important architectural, social and cultural heritage value," the heritage assessment said about the Category 1 heritage item.
Kodoor said if all goes well, they hope to start work by November or December and be set to reopen by March 2020.
Nautilus Family Trust Limited has various projects on the go in Napier, one being the development five-level boutique hotel on the corner of Marine Parade and Albion Lane set to be completed by July 2020.
"Napier is in an exciting place and we are hoping to build on that and help with the city's growth," Kodoor said.