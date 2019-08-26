

The Criterion Hotel could be about to get a facelift with a resource consent application put in to renovate the building to its former glory.

Ectara Enterprises Ltd has applied to Napier City Council to restore the two-storey building, on the corner of Hastings, Emerson and Markets Streets.

The site is owned by Nautilus Family Trust Limited, who bought it in October last year for $1.6 million.

Company directors Murali Ganesh Kodoor and his wife Geeta Murali Ganesh say they want to bring back a bit of luxury to Napier.

"We want to bring back that luxurious style of the 1930s back to the hotel and make it feel that when you enter the building you step back in time," Kodoor said.

"Right now we don't see the site being used to its full potential with the backpackers there but with this refurbished 20 room luxury hotel we hope to make it a hub for the city."

The application proposes to restore the building but keeping it within its original era with minimal exterior alterations to be made, the original lounge area will be restored and the existing windows will be retained.

The owners want it to feel like you step back into the 1930s when you enter the hotel. Photo / Supplied

Most of its internal walls will be removed, all "heritage fabric" such as fireplaces, lead lights and doors will be retained, and the existing stairwell will be restored and a new lift will be installed.

The application states the restoration will work towards boosting the profile of the city.



"Improved use of the site will contribute to the vibrancy of the city and this is likely to have positive flow-on effects in terms of the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of the city."

Designed by EA Williams and built by WM Angus in 1933 after the original hotel was destroyed during the 1931 earthquake, the building is designed in the Spanish Mission style with Art Deco influences and has been used as a backpackers since the early 1990s.

Kodoor said a lot of work has been done with heritage experts, builders and Napier City Council to make sure the work is done to enhance the building's design and heritage and not take it away.

The Criterion Hotel is currently being used as a backpackers and has been since the early 1990s. Photo / File

"It is a delicate process that we don't want to rush and make sure we get every step right along the way," he said.

"The council have been very helpful in supporting our plan and they want to make sure the right steps are taken in restoring this building.

An architectural heritage assessment by Ann Galloway Architect Ltd said the proposal would help return the building to its original glory.

"It will retain and enhance the character of the building and enable its continued use as quality hotel accommodation, which is the purpose it was designed for in 1932.

"It is the largest building in the Spanish Mission style in Napier and has important architectural, social and cultural heritage value," the heritage assessment said about the Category 1 heritage item.

Kodoor said if all goes well, they hope to start work by November or December and be set to reopen by March 2020.

Nautilus Family Trust Limited has various projects on the go in Napier, one being the development five-level boutique hotel on the corner of Marine Parade and Albion Lane set to be completed by July 2020.

"Napier is in an exciting place and we are hoping to build on that and help with the city's growth," Kodoor said.