Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to enjoy a holiday without ruining your finances. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Getting your money life sorted is important, but not at the expense of your actual life.

However, if you do it right, you can actually have both.

Travel is something that broadens your mind, helps you understand your fellow humans better, and gives you a better appreciation for your own place in the world.

Frankly, in our current fragmented times, it's probably needed for more of us.

There are ways to do it without breaking the budget, whatever type of allowance you've given yourself.

In fact, travelling on a budget can be even better for helping you get under the skin of a new place and avoiding the tourist traps.

For the latest Cooking the Books I talked to Trip Notes podcast co-host, and the Herald's deputy travel editor, Stephanie Holmes.

We discussed what to know before you book, how to have fun on a budget once you're there, and why travelling in NZ can be more expensive than going overseas.

