Some people think Donald Trump's failed attempt to buy Greenland last week is the stupidest thing he's said or done yet.

It might be the weirdest.

But when history is written, I think the line that will haunt Trump's legacy, and serve as an enduring reminder of his idiocy, is a tweet from March 2018.

"Trade wars are good, and easy to win."

Despite a long list of contenders, this may prove to be the stupidest thing he has ever said.

Here's the full version of the tweet - for those Trump fans who bafflingly think the media makes

