Sky TV has reported a full-year loss off $608,000 on revenue that fell 6.8 per cent to $795 million.

After allowing for various write-offs and impairments, it made an adjusted net profit of $97m against the year-ago $119m.

Analysts had been expecting a dividend for the second-half. In the event, Sky axed its seccond-half dividend, citing the need for investment in the face of new competition.

"We acknowledge that this is not an ideal situation for investors, and ask that you support us in the strategy of investing to grow the business."

Total subscriber numbers increasd from the year-ago 767,727 as numbers using Sky's Fanpass and Neon apps jumped 50 per cent.

But the fact the streaming apps are cheaper than satellite plans meant overall average revenue per user per month sunk from $77.73 to $74.84.

It's the first time total subscriber numbers have increased since a highwater mark of 852,679 was reached in 2016.

New chief executive Martin Stewart made sweeping changes to Sky's management after taking control in February, installing hew sport, technology, strategy, finance and marketing heads. He also took his predecessor John Fellet's place on the board.

More recently, he has begun to implement strategy changes, axing Fellet's decoder upgrade plans in favor of investing more in streaming, expanding the number of Sky Sport channels to 12, beefing up content on his company's sports app Fanpass (now rebranded Sky Sport Now), securing a key multi-year with Cricket Australia, and buying global streaming player RugbyPass in a deal worth up to $62m.

Despite pundits giving Stewart high marks, major challenges lie ahead.

As well as the well-canvassed threats for Netflix, Spark Sport's ambition to bid for more rights and piracy, Sky now faces a trend that sees content makers like HBO (with the new HBO Max) and Disney (with Disney Plus) creating their own apps to reach audiences directly.

So far, Stewart's various personel and strategy changes have made no dent on his company's stock market fortunes.

Sky TV shares closed yesterday at $1.23, close to their all-time low and down 53.23 per cent for the year.

Ahead of today's result, Forsyth Barr rated Sky "under-perform" with a 12-month target of $1.56.

Analysts Matt Henry and Matt Dunn were expecting Sky satellite subscribers to decline from the 668,000 reported for 2018 to 665,000.

They saw OTT (Neon and Fanpass/Sky Sport Now) subs increasing from 80,000 to 88,000.

MORE SOON.