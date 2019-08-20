Confidence around the construction market is not in a great place.

For the New Zealand construction sector, the industry's fortunes and confidence rises and falls on what is in the pipeline. If the industry, which employs around 240,000 and contributes close to $17 billion annually to GDP, knows what projects are coming onstream over the next five to seven years at least, it can hire on that basis, invest in plant, create systems and innovate. It gives the industry its momentum and direction.

And with question marks over the projects coming through in the longer term, in the horizontal or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Current infrastructure projects

Commercial construction

What's on the horizon?

Construction Sector Accord