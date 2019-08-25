England-born New Zealander Jane Boyd discusses demand for pet treats made in her home kitchen, selling those to cafes in Auckland and how her business - inspired by her pet dogs Louis and Phoebe - is tapping into a growing market.

What does your business do?

Louis & Phoebe sources unique and good quality pet accessories, mainly from brands, from overseas; product with a point of difference. I have two small stores; in a Remuera veterinary clinic and another in Kohimarama, and an online store. I also sell wholesale, and I've been in business for a year and a half.

