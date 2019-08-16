Madagascar doesn't often feature in the headlines. Despite being the subject of a series of hit animated movies in recent years, some people would struggle to pinpoint the country on a map.

It's also one of the more unlikely countries where you would expect to find a New Zealander running his own social enterprise project.

Located off the southeast coast of Africa and home to 5 per cent of the world's known biodiversity, including its famous population of lemurs, this former French colony also happens to be the world's fourth largest island.

It's also rated by the UN as one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Student Clopedia's story