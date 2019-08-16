New Zealand's influencer marketing industry is booming and experiencing its second wave of exponential growth, according to an inaugural report canvassing the sector and its impact on traditional marketing.

The average influencer marketing campaign spend in this country has doubled year-on-year over the past three years. The spend by brands in the past year alone has increased from $6600 to $11,700 per campaign. This is predicted to exceed $20,000 by 2020.

Influencers in this country earn an average of $780 per social media post.

The price per post fluctuates between $50 and $20,000 depending on the size of an influencer's

