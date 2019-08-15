Air New Zealand has unveiled more cheap fare deals, with domestic flights from $9 and international trips from $150.

The airline is offering 500 domestic flights for $9 one-way from this morning.

Also on sale is 150 international flights available from $99 and include one-way flights from Christchurch to the Gold Coast and Fiji.

There will also be reduced fares to Asia, Australia and the Pacific Islands as well.

From Auckland, $299 fares to Honolulu and $199 to Tahiti one-way are up for grabs.

Grabaseat is also offering direct flights to Singapore for $799 return and $999 return to Tokyo.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said: "If you're looking to escape the winter weather or spend time with friends or family across the country, this is your chance. We're expecting these deals will fly off the site."