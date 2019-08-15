COMMENT

The only times the Reserve Bank has ever slashed interest rates by half a per cent or more: after 9/11; during the GFC; after the Canterbury earthquakes; and now with the Labour/ NZ First/ Greens running the economy, at a time when our export prices are at historically high levels and we should be doing well.

It is puzzling and makes most sense only if the Reserve Bank sees a bleak picture ahead. I hope they are being overly pessimistic.

The Government continues to add costs to business, it's created massive uncertainty in so many areas of the economy and, finally, it has demonstrated incompetence in its management of projects.

The Reserve Bank Governor's talk of negative interest rates and potential unconventional monetary policy - read: Printing money, "watering

