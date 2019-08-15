New Zealand Media and Entertainment has poached three radio advertising specialists from rival media company MediaWorks in a move described as a "game-changer" for NZME's South Island operations.

Radio sales specialists Janine Tindall-Morice, Alice Wisker and Anna Esquilant are all moving from MediaWorks to head NZME's radio sales team based in Dunedin.

NZME's head of South Island regional markets, Lee Piper, said the key management and media strategists were among the most experienced and successful radio sales specialists in the South Island.

"The move by these extremely talented individuals to join NZME is a real game-changer that will have a major impact across the South Island radio sales market," Piper said.

Advertisement

NZME is the owner and publisher of newspapers and websites including the New Zealand Herald, and radio stations such as Newstalk ZB, Radio Sport, ZM, and The Hits.

Tindall-Morice will join NZME as general manager of South Island sales, Wisker will join as general manager of South Island sales strategy and client services and Esquilant as senior media specialist.

"Janine has a track record of creating and develop teams and her experience and expertise will provide support to NZME and to our customers as well. We are excited about Alice's new role and believe this position will drive up the customer experience to new levels.

"Alice has a proven record managing key accounts and we look forward to her working with NZME's leading South Island customers. And Anna is a rock star performer who has a great understanding of the media sales process and the feedback regarding her client interaction is superb," Piper said.

The appointment of the three was an endorsement of NZME's strategy and vision, Piper said.

"The fact that these top performers have decided to join us is a great endorsement of the strategy and the vision we have at NZME.

"The investment in these roles also reinforces NZME's commitment to our South Island customers and the business communities from Collingwood in the North to Oban in the South."

The media sales specialists will take up their new roles in coming months and will be based in NZME's George St studio and offices in Dunedin.