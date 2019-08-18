Charging rest home residents extra if their room has features like garden access is a big earner for facilities, but there have been concerns over how much information people have about "premium" room costs. Nicholas Jones reports.

Rest homes will give greater transparency about controversial charges for so-called "premium" rooms after action from district health boards.

Charges for the premium rooms can range from an extra $50 to hundreds of dollars more each week, for features such as an en suite or garden access.

The fees are negotiated between the home and resident. Such charging is a growing revenue stream,

