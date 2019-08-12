Jim Delegat's wine business in Britain started giving him huge headaches from January 2010 in the wake of the GFC.

Not only were currency markets going against his company, major British retailers were pressuring him to drop prices while they competed against him by taking advantage of a glut of Marlborough sauvignon blanc and bottling it under their own private labels.

The retailers were able to greatly undercut Delegat's Oyster Bay while still making better margins than they could from selling the Kiwi brand.

But rather than give in to British retailers' demands for discounting, Delegat responded by upping Oyster

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.